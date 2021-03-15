Trending

L.A. County moves to reopen indoor dining, schools, gyms

Diners Evie Costello, left, and Mandissa Costello, right, are served by Isaac Villaneva at Agoura's Famous Deli Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Agoura Hills section of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County is reopening businesses to an extent not seen since last spring when a coronavirus surge led to closures of cinemas, gyms, museums and indoor dining. The nation's largest county has been the epicenter of California's deadly winter surge of cases that led to more than 10,500 deaths over two months. A recent plunge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths and a rise in vaccinations has cleared the way for partial reopening that can start as soon as Monday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

UPDATED 8:16 AM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

Los Angeles County has finally met red tier requirements and will start reopening key sectors of its economy this week.

Starting on Monday, the county will grant schools the option to bring back students in grades 7-12 for in-person learning. The county will also move to allow indoor dining and reopen gyms, museums and zoos.

According to red tier regulations, restaurants will still have to distance tables and dining parties will be limited to under six people. Other businesses will be allowed to open at limited capacity with mask mandates.

“We have achieved this milestone and moved down to the red tier because as a county we worked hard, looked out for one another and came together to defeat the dark winter surge,” stated Hilda Solis, the chair. “Although we are taking steps to reopen some of the hardest hit sectors of our economy, that in no way means we can drop our guard now.”

The move comes after more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the county. Meanwhile, Riverside, Ventura and San Diego counties are expected to also be in the red tier on Tuesday.

