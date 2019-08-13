Kyrgyz ex-president was plotting coup -prosecutor cited by Interfax



FILE PHOTO: Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was stripped of legal immunity after a parliamentary vote, and his supporters attend a meeting with journalists in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov FILE PHOTO: Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was stripped of legal immunity after a parliamentary vote, and his supporters attend a meeting with journalists in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

BISHKEK (Reuters) – Kyrgyz prosecutors on Tuesday accused former president Almazbek Atambayev of plotting a coup, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Atambayev last week surrendered to police who raided his house, seeking to bring him in for questioning over a corruption case.

