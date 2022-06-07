Kyle Rittenhouse prepares legal action against media

OAN NEWSROOM

Kyle Rittenhouse is prepared to take legal action against the media for defamation. Rittenhouse spoke to Fox News on Monday, along with his attorney. He declared that he is going to “make the media pay” for it’s coverage of him.

“We’re going to look at everything that’s been said,” stated lawyer, Todd McMurtry. “Then determine which of those comments are legally actionable and proceed from there.”

The teen was charged in the fatal shooting of two men during the 2020 Kenosha riots. He testified that he acted in self-defense and was ultimately acquitted of all charges. Several news outlets have referred to Rittenhouse as a white supremacist and mass murderer.

“Let’s just use for an example what Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg said about Rittenhouse,” McMurtry voiced. “They said that he was involved in a mass murder incident. This was not a mass murder incident. It was clearly factually false. To call somebody a mass murderer is seriously defamatory. Then to use the power of social media to basically censor any views that would take opposition to that mass murderer statement is a serious effort to destroy his character.”

His attorney acknowledged the teen was charged with a crime and the media is allowed to report that, but giving him labels without evidence is clearly defamatory. He believes Rittenhouse has “10 to 15 solid” cases against “large defendants.”