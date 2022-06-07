Trending

Kyle Rittenhouse prepares legal action against media

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 12: Kyle Rtttenhouse looks back as attorneys argue about the charges that will be presented to the jury during proceedings at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 12, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 2:07 PM PT – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Kyle Rittenhouse is prepared to take legal action against the media for defamation. Rittenhouse spoke to Fox News on Monday, along with his attorney. He declared that he is going to “make the media pay” for it’s coverage of him.

“We’re going to look at everything that’s been said,” stated lawyer, Todd McMurtry. “Then determine which of those comments are legally actionable and proceed from there.” 

The teen was charged in the fatal shooting of two men during the 2020 Kenosha riots. He testified that he acted in self-defense and was ultimately acquitted of all charges. Several news outlets have referred to Rittenhouse as a white supremacist and mass murderer.

“Let’s just use for an example what Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg said about Rittenhouse,” McMurtry voiced. “They said that he was involved in a mass murder incident. This was not a mass murder incident. It was clearly factually false. To call somebody a mass murderer is seriously defamatory. Then to use the power of social media to basically censor any views that would take opposition to that mass murderer statement is a serious effort to destroy his character.”

His attorney acknowledged the teen was charged with a crime and the media is allowed to report that, but giving him labels without evidence is clearly defamatory. He believes Rittenhouse has “10 to 15 solid” cases against “large defendants.”

