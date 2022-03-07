Kyle Lowry (personal) rejoins Heat, questionable for Monday



FILE PHOTO: Feb 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) defends during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Feb 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) defends during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

March 7, 2022

The Miami Heat said Monday that guard Kyle Lowry rejoined the team after missing time for personal reasons.

Lowry was upgraded to questionable for Monday night’s home game against the Houston Rockets.

The veteran guard in his first season with the Heat missed nine games from Jan. 17-Feb. 1 due to personal reasons before returning to the team and its starting lineup. He then left the team again for the same personal reason, missing Miami’s past four games dating to Feb. 28.

“He’s part of our family,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters during Lowry’s initial absence. “I just want to be there for him. The basketball stuff, we can work all that out.”

Guard Victor Oladipo (knee) also could make his season debut. The two-time All-Star is listed as questionable.

Lowry, who turns 36 this month, is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game in 48 starts as a Miami newcomer after spending his first 15 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies (2006-09), Houston Rockets (2009-12) and Toronto Raptors (2012-21).

Lowry was named to six straight All-Star Games while with Toronto and helped that franchise win the 2019 NBA title.

Oladipo, 29, has averages of 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 454 games. He has played for five teams in eight seasons, most notably the Indiana Pacers from 2017-21.

–Field Level Media