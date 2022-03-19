Kyiv says 228 killed in capital since start of war, including four children



FILE PHOTO: A view of a room in a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Mykola Tymchenko FILE PHOTO: A view of a room in a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Mykola Tymchenko

March 19, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Kyiv city authorities on Saturday said 228 people had been killed in the capital since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, including four children.

A further 912 people have been wounded, the Kyiv city administration said in a statement.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm casualty figures.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely)