Kyiv mayor says private homes and gas line damaged in latest shelling



A woman with a child evacuates from a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 16, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY A woman with a child evacuates from a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 16, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

March 16, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Shelling by Russian forces caused a fire and damaged private homes and a gas line in Kyiv’s Podil district on Wednesday evening, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The fire has been contained and emergency and rescue workers at the scene have not identified any casualties, he said in an online post.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)