Ky. governor poised to sign law to approve permitless concealed carry

UPDATED 10:46 AM PT — Monday, March 11, 2019

A bill is headed to the desk of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, which would add his state to those that have approved constitutional carry. This come after the state legislature recently voted in favor of the law, which passed by a wide margin in both chambers.

The proposed law says anyone over the age of 21, who is legally able to possess a firearm, would be able to carry a concealed gun wherever guns are allowed.

The governor explained the measure and declared his intent to sign it into law.

“Ours is a state that already has concealed carry — I’m a concealed carry gun owner, and so are many in Kentucky,” said Bevins. “Now you will not need to go through a process, and get a license and permission in order to have your Second Amendment right.”

The governor emphasized the measure doesn’t grant the right to carry a gun, but instead he explained it reaffirms the constitution.

“This is a bill that recognizes as part of Kentucky law, once it is the law, once I have signed it, which I will, it recognizes the Second Amendment of the United States,” said Bevin. “That’s it, it doesn’t break new ground, it simply says that people do have the right to keep and bear arms.”

The National Rifle Association (NRA) also weighed in on the legislation. In a recent tweet, the group referred to it as a commonsense measure.

The #Kentucky leg sent S.B. 150 (constitutional carry) to the gov's desk for signature. @GovMattBevin is expected to sign the law in the coming days making KY the third state in 2019 to enact this common-sense measure.15 states have constitutional carry, and KY will soon be 16! — NRA (@NRA) March 1, 2019

When it is signed, Kentucky will become the sixteenth state to implement constitutional carry and the third to approve such a law since the beginning of 2019.