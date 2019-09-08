Kuwait’s ruler in U.S. hospital for tests, postpones Trump meeting



FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah (L) reviews Bedouin honour guards upon his arrival at Amman airport February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah (L) reviews Bedouin honour guards upon his arrival at Amman airport February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s ruling emir has been admitted to hospital in the United States for medical tests and has postponed a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump planned for this week in Washington, state news agency KUNA said on Sunday.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 90, who had been due to meet Trump on Sept. 12, will meet him at a later date, KUNA said, citing a statement from the emir’s office.

