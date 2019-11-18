Kuwait’s emir reappoints premier, removes defence and interior ministers



FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah reads his opening speech at the start of the 4th ordinary session of the 15th Legislative Parliament in Kuwait city, Kuwait October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah reads his opening speech at the start of the 4th ordinary session of the 15th Legislative Parliament in Kuwait city, Kuwait October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

November 18, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s ruling emir on Monday reappointed Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah as prime minister but removed the defence and interior ministers, both senior members of the ruling family, from their posts after the government’s resignation last week.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah asked Sheikh Jaber to form a new cabinet, state news agency KUNA said. Sheikh Jaber last week submitted the government’s resignation when lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against the interior minister.

KUNA said in a separate statement that the emir ordered the removal of his son, Defence Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, and Interior Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah from their posts in the current caretaker cabinet.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and Catherine Evans)