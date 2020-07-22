Kuwaiti ruler to travel Thursday to U.S. for medical treatment: KUNA



FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah is seen during the Arab summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah is seen during the Arab summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed/File Photo

July 22, 2020

KUWAIT (Reuters) – Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah will travel to the United States on Thursday for medical treatment after he underwent surgery this week, state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday, quoting his office.

Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled Kuwait since 2006, underwent a successful surgery on Sunday, his office said this week, for an unspecified condition. [nL5N2EQ04Q]

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)