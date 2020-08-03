Kuwaiti PM assures cabinet on 91-year-old emir’s health: tweet



FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah looks on as he witnesses a signing ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 9, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) – Kuwait’s prime minister assured the cabinet on Monday of the 91-year-old emir’s health which he said had remarkably improved, Kuwait’s Council of Ministers said in a tweet.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

(This story has been refiled to correct time reference in lede to Monday, not Tuesday)

