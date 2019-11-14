Kuwait government resigns: spokesman



November 14, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s prime minister has submitted the resignation of his government to the Gulf Arab state’s ruler, a government spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

Cabinet resignations in Kuwait happen frequently when elected lawmakers are set to question or submit a no-confidence vote against senior government officials.

