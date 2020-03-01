Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case, brings total to 46: health ministry



KUWAIT (Reuters) – Kuwait has confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the disease in the country to 46, a health ministry official told a media conference on Sunday.

The majority of the cases, including the one identified in the past 24 hours, are either people who had travelled to Iran or been in contact with people who were there, she said.

