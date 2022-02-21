Kuwait Airways increases Airbus order to 31 aircraft -chairman



FILE PHOTO - A Kuwait Airways plane parked at Cairo International Airport is pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Doha, Egypt, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh FILE PHOTO - A Kuwait Airways plane parked at Cairo International Airport is pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Doha, Egypt, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

By Ahmed Hagagy

KUWAIT CITY (Reuters) – Kuwait Airways has increased the number of planes it plans to purchase from Airbus to 31 from 28, the chairman of the company told a news conference in Kuwait City, estimating the value of the deal at $3 billion.

The order is for nine Airbus A320neo, six A321neo, three A321neo LR, four A330-800neo, seven A330-900neo and two A350-900, he said.

CEO Ma’an Razoq told Reuters in November that the airline was seeking aircraft capable of operating longer, non-stop flights so it could expand in Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and North America.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)