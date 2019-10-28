Kushner, Secretary Mnuchin talk security & economic ties with Netanyahu, Gantz

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT — Monday, October 28, 2019

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner recently met with top Israeli officials in Jerusalem. The two held separate meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday to discuss security concerns posed by the Islamic State and Iran.

איראן היא האיום הגדול ביותר ליציבות ולשלום במזרח התיכון. Iran is the single greatest threat to stability and peace in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/GcsKPP5GHm — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) October 28, 2019

Kushner also met with Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz, who is working on forming a coalition cabinet with Netanyahu. The sides reaffirmed strong allied ties and vowed deeper cooperation between Israel and the U.S.

“While there is a tremendous achievement yesterday in the action against the leader of Daesh, there still remains a massive effort against the other forces of terror and the terror state of Iran,” stated Netanyahu. “I want to thank you for what you’ve been doing, and encourage you, Steve, to do more, more, a lot more.”

Kushner is also expected to discuss President Trump’s peace plan for Palestine, which is set to be released shortly after Israel forms its new government.