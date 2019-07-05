Trending

Kushner: door is always open for Palestinians to engage on plan

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:40 AM PT – Fri. July 5, 2019

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner appears to be growing frustrated with Palestinian leadership.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as he attends a working breakfast with President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In a conference call with reporters this week, Kushner said Palestinian leaders made a “strategic mistake” by not participating in discussions regarding his Middle East peace plan.

Kushner stressed that the door is always open for them, if they “stop saying crazy things and engage.” Kushner released the economic part of his plan on behalf of the White House in Bahrain last month.

It includes a $50 billion investment plan to boost the economy for Palestinians. However, Kushner said that deal will only go into effect, if the political part of his plan is also adopted.

