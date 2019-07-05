Kushner: door is always open for Palestinians to engage on plan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:40 AM PT – Fri. July 5, 2019

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner appears to be growing frustrated with Palestinian leadership.

In a conference call with reporters this week, Kushner said Palestinian leaders made a “strategic mistake” by not participating in discussions regarding his Middle East peace plan.

Kushner stressed that the door is always open for them, if they “stop saying crazy things and engage.” Kushner released the economic part of his plan on behalf of the White House in Bahrain last month.

It includes a $50 billion investment plan to boost the economy for Palestinians. However, Kushner said that deal will only go into effect, if the political part of his plan is also adopted.