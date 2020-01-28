Kuroda says BOJ’s policy not aimed at bankrolling public debt



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank’s monetary easing steps were aimed solely at achieving its inflation target, and not at monetizing public debt.

“It’s important for the government to take steps to maintain Japan’s fiscal health,” Kuroda told parliament, when asked about concerns held by some analysts that the BOJ’s ultra-loose policy was fueling fiscal complacency.

