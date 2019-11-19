Kuroda says BOJ will keep easy monetary policy bias



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

November 19, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank will keep its monetary policy bias toward additional easing, given overseas risks that cloud the country’s economic outlook.

“Japan’s economy is expected to continue expanding and inflation will gradually head toward our 2% target. But we need to remain vigilant to downside risks, particularly those regarding the global economy,” Kuroda told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)