Kuroda says BOJ will debate policy this month on view economy on growth path



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Bank of England governor Mark Carney attend a conference entitled "Bretton Woods: 75 years later" in Paris, France, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Bank of England governor Mark Carney attend a conference entitled "Bretton Woods: 75 years later" in Paris, France, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

July 17, 2019

CHANTILLY, France (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank will debate monetary policy this month based on the view that Japan’s economy continues to grow moderately.

“We’re seeing some weakness in exports and output, but there’s no change to the view Japan’s economy is growing moderately. The board will debate policy this month based on this view,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival for the G7 finance leaders’ meeting.

“Having said that, we will swiftly consider additional monetary easing steps if the economy loses momentum for hitting our inflation target,” he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Jason Neely)