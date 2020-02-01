Kurdistan’s Erbil airport denies entry to three Chinese over coronavirus



Passengers wearing masks, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, are checked by Iraqi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at Basra airport, in Basra, Iraq February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani Passengers wearing masks, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, are checked by Iraqi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at Basra airport, in Basra, Iraq February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

February 1, 2020

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Erbil International Airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq denied entry to three Chinese citizens over fears about the coronavirus outbreak in China, authorities said on Saturday.

The three passengers were sent back to Dubai, from where they had flown to Erbil, a statement from Kurdistan’s airport authority said.

Several countries tightened travel curbs on Friday, a day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

Iraq’s Basra International Airport said on Friday it was denying entry to passengers of any nationality traveling to Iraq from China.

