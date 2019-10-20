Kurdish forces evacuate Syria, U.S. troops head to Iraq

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PST – Sunday, October 20, 2019

Kurdish and Syrian forces have agreed to pull back from the Turkey-Syria border. An official from the Syrian Democratic Forces said Sunday they have evacuated from the northeastern border area in order to comply with the U.S. ceasefire agreement.

This is the first time Kurdish fighters have publicly stated they will withdraw from the border to coordinate with U.S. efforts.

All U.S. troops that have been withdrawn from Syria are planning to head to Iraq. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday that nearly one thousand troops are expected to head to Western Iraq to continue a campaign against Islamic State militants. It’s unclear exactly when this transition will happen, but Esper said he and the NATO secretary general are set to discuss the details during a meeting in Brussels this week.

“Certainly will be discussed at a military level is: what does the next phase of the counter ISIS campaign look like?” he said. “That’s a top concern of mine, second only to protection of our forces coming out of Syria.”

U.S. officials have noted this plan remains fluid and can change at any time.

This comes after the U.S. brokered ceasefire between Turkey and Syria was reportedly violated by Kurdish forces. Three days after the agreement was put in place, Turkey issued a statement describing ongoing violence. The statement reported that the Kurds and Syrian backed forces violated the agreement at least 20 times.

“There have been a number of incidents— they fired at our soldiers and also some of the Syrian National Army forces,” explained Turkish envoy Ibrahim Kalin. “We retaliated to some of them within the framework of our self-defense.”

