Kudlow says White House to focus on future growth incentives

May 1, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the Trump administration would focus on pro-growth measures and removing business barriers, as Congress deliberates the next massive coronavirus relief package.

“So, we have our own set of asks, and we’ll probably come together in a few weeks, and resume the discussions, but our emphasis, I believe, is going to be on future growth incentives,” Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News.

