Kudlow on virus aid: ‘We’re paying people not to work’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:06 AM PT — Sunday, June 14, 2020

According to White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow, more stimulus aid would drop American incentive to return to work.

Kudlow made the remarks during an interview on Saturday. He stated unemployment benefits will continue, but suggested coronavirus relief aid will likely end in August.

Business owners have shared concerns over getting employees to come back to work, citing the money they’re getting from the government compared to their normal salaries.

“The $600 plus that’s above the state unemployment benefits they’ll continue to receive is, in effect, a disincentive,” stated Kudlow. “I mean, we’re paying people not to work, it’s better than their salaries would get.”

WH economic adviser Larry Kudlow: "We're paying people not to work. It's better than their salaries would get." pic.twitter.com/LcAVguqSmm — The Hill (@thehill) June 14, 2020

In the meantime, President Trump is considering a reform measure to provide a bonus for Americans returning to work.

The economic adviser also dismissed ongoing Democrat attacks on President Trump’s push to reopen the American economy. He has said the president is focusing on restoring U.S. business activity after weeks-long shutdowns.

Kudlow emphasized the latest Democrat policy proposals are discouraging economic activity and making post-virus recovery harder. He also stressed the U.S. economy will not shut down again, despite rumors of a second wave of COVID-19.