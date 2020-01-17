Kudlow: Impeachment could be Democrat effort to ‘obfuscate the economic progress’ in America

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:18 PM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow is accusing Democrats of using impeachment as a distraction. While speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Kudlow said the impeachment process has not impacted the economy or the stock market.

He attributed the strong economy to good policies and the free market’s “brilliant entrepreneurs.”

Kudlow’s comments came after House Democrats finally released the articles of impeachment to the Senate this week. The Senate trial is expected to begin next week.

The adviser gave his opinion about the real reason Democrats are moving ahead with President Trump’s impeachment.

“I sometimes get a little annoyed that impeachment, and all the theater going with that, could be an effort on the other side of the aisle to obstruct and obfuscate the economic progress we’re making,” said Kudlow.

The president has maintained his innocence and instead touted the economic boom under his leadership. Administration officials said the record low unemployment is just one of the achievements that will help the president win reelection this year.

