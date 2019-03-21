Kudlow: China Trade Deal Likely by April, Will be Positive For U.S. Jobs

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:42 PM PT — Sunday, March 10, 2019

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow touts major progress in the ongoing trade talks with China.

In an interview on Sunday, Kudlow said a sweeping trade agreement with China could be finalized by April.

He added the upcoming agreement is aimed at protecting American jobs in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors by making trade with China fair and reciprocal.

He stressed the final version of the deal will go to President Trump who will decide whether it’s good enough for the U.S., and said he expects the upcoming trade deal to be “positive and bullish.”

Meanwhile, President Trump expressed confidence about striking a deal with China.