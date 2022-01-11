Kroger’s King Soopers sweetens wage offer ahead of union strike



FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein/File Photo

(Reuters) -Kroger’s King Soopers sweetened its wage offer to unionized workers to $170 million, a day before workers have threatened to go on strike, calling it their best and final offer.

The union had rejected the company’s earlier offer of $148 million in wages and signing bonuses over three years to United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.

While most of the terms of the new offer remain the same, a full-time checker with five years of experience will now get an annual compensation of $47,000, compared with $46,000 in the previous offer, or an additional 50 cents per hour in 2022, the document showed.

“This offer not only puts more money in associates’ pockets but if accepted, promises to bring stability to our associates and Coloradans who have endured enough uncertainty and disruption,” the company said in a statement.

Over 8,700 UFCW Local 7 workers at 78 stores are preparing to go on strike from Wednesday if their demand for higher wages and better working conditions are not met.

UFCW Local 7 was not immediately available to comment.

King Soopers operates more than 100 stores in Colorado and is the no. 1 grocery chain by market share in the state.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)