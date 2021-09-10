Kroger expects smaller decline in same-store sales on grocery demand



FILE PHOTO: A logo of Kroger is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A logo of Kroger is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) -Kroger Co said on Friday it expected a smaller decline in annual same-store sales as nerves around this summer’s surge in coronavirus infections kept Americans stocking up on groceries.

The more infectious Delta variant has driven a resurgence in U.S. COVID-19 cases, delaying a return to normal and aiding businesses of big traditional grocers such as Kroger and Walmart Inc as people consolidate their shopping trips.

Kroger forecast a 1% to 1.5% fall in adjusted same-store sales for the full year, compared with a previous forecast of a decline between 2.5% and 4%. Analysts on average expect same-store sales to decline 2.9%, according to Refinitiv data.

Same-store sales, excluding fuel, fell 0.6% in the second quarter ended Aug. 14 from a year earlier, when people stockpiled groceries and cleaning products at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns. Analysts on average expected a 2.8% decline.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)