Trending

Kremlin waiting for U.S. decision on Putin-Trump meeting: Ifax

G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are seen during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

May 19, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Sunday it hopes a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump takes place, but that it has not received a definitive decision from Washington on the matter, Interfax news agency reported.

“We know that Trump has spoken of his desire for a meeting, but unfortunately we also know that (U.S. Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo did not bring any concrete proposals about organizing such a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Osaka,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alison Williams)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE