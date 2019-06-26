Kremlin says work continues on possible Putin-Trump meeting



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are seen during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are seen during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

June 26, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Work continued on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of a G20 meeting this week, a Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

Trump said last week he planned to meet Putin at the G20 summit in Japan.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)