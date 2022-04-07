Kremlin says Russia has suffered ‘significant losses’ in Ukraine

(Reuters) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia had sustained “significant losses” in Ukraine, which its troops entered on Feb. 24 in what it calls a “special military operation”.

Russia’s defence ministry said on March 25, its most recent update, that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the campaign, and 3,825 had been wounded.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said two days later that at least 10,000 Russian soldiers had probably been killed.

“We have significant losses of troops,” Peskov told the British channel Sky News in an interview, “and it’s a huge tragedy for us.”

The United Nations says it has confirmed the deaths of well over a thousand civilians, although the true toll is likely to be far higher.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)