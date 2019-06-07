Kremlin says Putin and Trump may meet this month in Japan: Ifax



U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are seen during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are seen during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

June 7, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday it saw a chance that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump would meet at the G20 meeting in Japan’s Osaka later this month, the Interfax news agency reported.

“There is of course a chance. There is a chance anything could happen,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)