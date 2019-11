Kremlin says ‘Normandy’ summit to happen later this year

FILE PHOTO - Russia's presidential aide Yuri Ushakov speaks with journalists after a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov FILE PHOTO - Russia's presidential aide Yuri Ushakov speaks with journalists after a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

November 17, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the meeting of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine leaders aimed at a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine will take place at the end of this year, Interfax reported on Sunday.

The summit plans are not directly tied to the adoption of a special status for eastern Ukraine, Interfax cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

