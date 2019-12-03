Kremlin says it views reports of possible Russian UK election meddling ‘with irony’



FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a welcoming ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a welcoming ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Tuesday it viewed media reports suggesting Russian hackers may have leaked British-U.S. trade documents before Britain’s election with irony.

It was reacting after experts said the leak and distribution of the classified documents online resembled a disinformation campaign uncovered this year that originated in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was very easy to demonise Russian hackers and that such allegations were often used to deflect attention from a country’s own domestic problems.

