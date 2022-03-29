Kremlin: Russia and U.S. will need security dialogue sooner or later



FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

March 29, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia and the United States would need to have a dialogue on security sooner or later, but that their relations would inevitably be affected by “personal insults” by U.S. President Joe Biden directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Personal insults cannot but leave their mark on relations between heads of state,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

However, he said: “One way or another, sooner or later, we will have to speak about questions of strategic stability and security and so on.”

(Reporting by Reuters)