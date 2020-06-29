Kremlin is not aware of any alarms in regard to nuclear particles over the Baltics



FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov visits the Dream Island amusement park ahead of its upcoming inauguration in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov visits the Dream Island amusement park ahead of its upcoming inauguration in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool/File Photo

June 29, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has not been informed of any emergency situation in regard to the nuclear particles detected over the Baltic Sea, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

“We have an absolutely advanced radiation levels safety monitoring system and there are no any emergency alarms,” Peskov told reporters. “We do not know the source of this information.”

Radiation sensors in Stockholm have detected higher-than-usual but still harmless levels of isotopes produced by nuclear fission, probably from somewhere on or near the Baltic Sea, a body running a worldwide network of the sensors said last week.

