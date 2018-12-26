Kremlin does not rule out Putin attending Davos forum



The Russian flag flies over the Embassy of Russia in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder The Russian flag flies over the Embassy of Russia in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

December 26, 2018

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin does not rule out the participation of President Vladimir Putin in the World Economic Forum in Davos next month, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin earlier this month shrugged off reported restrictions on Russian business leaders who take part in the forum and welcomed a move by the organizers to lift a ban on several Russian tycoons.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)