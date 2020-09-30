Kremlin closely follows U.S. presidential campaign, will refrain from statements



FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

September 30, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia, like many other nations in the world, is closely following U.S. presidential campaign as the United States is one of the world’s top economies, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call on Wednesday.

“But we do not want to make any statements as this could be viewed as an attempt to intervene (into the election process). Russia has never, is not and is not going to intervene in U.S. domestic affairs,” Peskov said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Louise Heavens)