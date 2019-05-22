Kraft trial postponed indefinitely; prosecution appeals video ruling



FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - February 3, 2019. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft gives a speech as he celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIII. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

May 22, 2019

Robert Kraft’s trial has been suspended indefinitely as prosecutors appeal a judge’s ruling over the admissibility of video surveillance footage.

The suppression of the key video evidence could end the case against Kraft, who was charged with a misdemeanor alleging he paid for sex at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.

Judge Leonard Hanser in Palm Beach County postponed the trial indefinitely as prosecutors launched an appeal of Hanser’s decision to disallow secretly shot video of Kraft.

The footage allegedly shows Kraft participating in a sex act at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January.

Kraft, 77, pleaded not guilty. He owns the New England Patriots and still would be subject to NFL discipline regardless of the outcome of the appeal and trial.

–Field Level Media