Kraft Heinz third-quarter sales beat estimates



FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

October 29, 2020

(Reuters) – Kraft Heinz Co <KHC.O> on Thursday beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue, as consumers cooking more at home bought more of its packaged foods and condiments.

The company, known for brands from Philadelphia cream cheese to Heinz ketchup, said third-quarter sales grew 6% to $6.44 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $6.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

