Kraft Heinz halts three plants but adds shifts for mac & cheese



FILE PHOTO: Shareholders shop for discounted products at the Kraft Heinz booth at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan FILE PHOTO: Shareholders shop for discounted products at the Kraft Heinz booth at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

April 3, 2020

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Kraft Heinz Co <KHC.O> has moved to halt production at three plants providing restaurant supplies but has added shifts at others to meet demand for packaged foods like macaroni and cheese amid the new coronavirus outbreak, its chief executive said on Friday.

Speaking in a video presentation hosted by Brazilian retail brokerage XP Inc <XP.O>, Miguel Patricio said the shuttered factories, two in the United States and one in the United Kingdom, are in the food service segment and saw demand drop due to the pandemic, mainly in Europe.

Patricio, who took over as Kraft Heinz’s CEO last year, said its packaged food units are working in three shifts to meet high demand, especially for macaroni and cheese in the United States and canned beans and soups in the United Kingdom.

“We feel that people are seeking more comfort food at this moment, as they seek some other ways to feel pleasure,” Patricio said.

He said operations in China are returning to normal now, but he feels that consumers’ behaviour has changed, as individuals are using more home deliveries.

Patricio said he considers Kraft Heinz to be a “safe haven” but is worried about the effect of credit constraints on its suppliers, adding that he is looking at ways to address the issue.

The company’s shares were up 2.7% on Friday even as the S&P500 <.SPX> slumped 1.5%.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb and Sonya Hepinstall)