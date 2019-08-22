Trending

Kosovo lawmakers vote to dissolve parliament, paving way for election

FILE PHOTO: People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

August 22, 2019

PRISTINA (Reuters) – Kosovo lawmakers voted to dissolve parliament on Friday, paving the way for a national election after Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned last month.

A total of 89 deputies voted to dissolve the 120-seat parliament. An election should take place within 45 days.

Haradinaj resigned after being summoned for questioning by the country’s war crimes prosecutor over his role in the 1998-99 insurgency against Serbian forces, when he was a commander of the guerilla Kosovo Liberation Army.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by John Stonestreet)

