Korean Air CEO’s mother, younger sister back him amid family feud



FILE PHOTO: Korean Airlines' CEO Cho Won-tae answers a reporters' question inside a B787-9 belonging to Korean Airlines at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji FILE PHOTO: Korean Airlines' CEO Cho Won-tae answers a reporters' question inside a B787-9 belonging to Korean Airlines at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

February 4, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – Korean Air <003490.KS> CEO Cho Won-tae’s mother and younger sister said on Tuesday they support the flag carrier’s current leadership headed by Cho.

The expression of support, which was made in a statement, comes amid a family feud between Cho and another sister ahead of a shareholders’ meeting in March.

Cho’s older sister, Heather Cho, a former Korean Air executive whose “nut rage” incident in 2014 made global headlines, and two other shareholders in Korean Air parent company Hanjin KAL <180640.KS> announced last month they will cooperate to introduce professional managers and put forth proposals at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)