September 15, 2020

(Reuters) – Kohl’s Corp <KSS.N> said on Tuesday it has cut about 15% of its corporate jobs as the department store operator looks to save cash at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic hammers its business.

The company said the job cuts will likely save it about $65 million in annual expenses. (https://bit.ly/33w8Fkz)

