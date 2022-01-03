Knicks acquire Denzel Valentine in three-team trade



FILE PHOTO: Dec 1, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Denzel Valentine (45) reacts against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Dec 1, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Denzel Valentine (45) reacts against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks acquired guard Denzel Valentine as part of a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

The acquisition is part of a deal that includes the Lakers sending guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers, who lost veteran playmaker Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL last week.

The Lakers acquired the draft rights to 2014 second-round pick Louis Labeyrie from the Knicks in the trade. The Knicks, in turn, secured the draft rights to guard/forward Brad Newley from the Cavaliers and the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin and cash from the Lakers.

Rondo, 35, has been in the NBA’s health and safety protocol since Dec. 26 and has not played since Dec. 23.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 18 games off the bench this season, his 16th NBA campaign.

A two-time NBA champion, Rondo owns career averages of 9.8 points, 8.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 936 games with eight teams.

Valentine, 28, has averaged 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 9.3 minutes in 22 appearances off the Cavaliers’ bench this season.

The Knicks are experiencing depth issues at guard with Derrick Rose battling an ankle injury and Kemba Walker nursing recurring knee ailments.

New York also waived guard Wayne Selden on Monday.

