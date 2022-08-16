Kissinger warns Biden against conflict with Russia

OAN Newsroom

Updated 9:30 AM PT – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger issued a dire warning to the Biden administration over its policies toward Russia and China. During a Wall Street Journal interview, he said America is on the brink of war with Russia and China over issues that were partly created by the US.

The diplomat warned that the Biden administration should not accelerate the conflict. Instead, he advised that the administration should create options for de-escalation.

Kissinger also added that international relations are currently lacking a balance of power. He said US foreign policy must not be influenced by domestic politics.

“Biden and previous administrations have been too much influenced by the domestic aspects,” Kissinger said. “That is a permanent assignment, that is not something that can be achieved by endless confrontations.”

Kissinger stressed the One China policy ensured peace with Beijing for the past 50-years, but now it’s at risk of dramatic escalation.