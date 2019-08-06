Brewer Kirin to buy 30.3% stake in cosmetics firm Fancl for $1.2 billion



FILE PHOTO - Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' Heartland bottled beers are seen in a crate at its factory in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

August 6, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings Co Ltd <2503.T> said on Tuesday it would take a 30.3% stake in cosmetics company Fancl Corp <4921.T> for 129 billion yen ($1.21 billion) as it reduces its exposure to the shrinking domestic beer market.

Japan’s second-biggest beer maker’s strategy of shedding underperforming overseas assets and expanding into health foods and beverages contrasts with peer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd <2502.T> that has snapped up overseas beer brands including Anheuser-Busch InBev’s <ABI.BR> Australian assets.

Kirin’s investment in Fancl, which is known for its preservative-free cosmetics and supplements, accelerates that shift and will, the two companies said, help expedite the development of new products.

($1 = 106.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)