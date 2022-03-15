Kings F/C Richaun Holmes fined $25K



FILE PHOTO: Mar 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) drives against Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) and guard Jared Butler (13) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Mar 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) drives against Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) and guard Jared Butler (13) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

March 15, 2022

The NBA fined Sacramento Kings big man Richaun Holmes $25,000 on Monday for “forcibly throwing” the ball into the stands over the weekend.

NBA president, league operations Byron Spruell announced the fine in a release.

The incident occurred during the Kings’ loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday. After a made bucket by the Jazz to end the third quarter, the 6-foot-10 Holmes threw a baseball pass that landed a few rows behind the basket at the other end of the court.

Holmes was assessed a technical foul and ejected. He finished the game with seven points and six rebounds in 23 minutes.

Holmes has averaged 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 43 games (37 starts) this season.

–Field Level Media