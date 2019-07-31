King County prosecutors decide not to press charges against Antifa member

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:41 PM PT — Wednesday, July 31, 2019

King County prosecutors recently announced they will not be pressing charges against an alleged Antifa member, following an incident at the University of Washington.

18-year-old Ezra Brenner, who claims to be part of the left-leaning political protest movement, was arrested in June. Brenner reportedly tried to lock members of a Republican organization inside a conference room during one of their meetings. Footage of the incident shows members pushing the doors open before Brenner could secure the chain.

The meeting’s guest speaker, Saleem Juma, said this wasn’t the first time.

“In the last year or so, we’ve been assaulted by Antifa 15 or 16 times, and that’s just going out and filming,” he explained. “They tried to chain the doors while we were making a speech, they despise us simply for having a view of the world that they can’t understand.”

Campus police took Brenner into custody for “disorderly conduct,” but some believe the charge was far too light.

“Antifa might not be able to get a hold of nerve gas or a machine gun, but how hard is it to get a hold of gasoline and a match?”asked Juma. “I mean, why wouldn’t they light the room on fire?”

More than a month later, King County prosecutors announced that all criminal charges against Brenner will be dropped.

This comes as the Trump administration considers labeling Antifa as a terrorist organization. In a recent tweet, President Trump said the move would “make it easier for police to do their job.”