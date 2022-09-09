King Charles III pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:11 PM PT – Friday, September 9, 2022

King Charles III paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first address since her death.

When speaking from Buckingham Palace on Friday, King Charles said the Queen was an inspiration and an example to him and to the entire royal family. He added that the people owe her the most heartfelt debt for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and for her example.

His first official speech as the monarch of the United Kingdom came after he returned to Buckingham Palace. He was greeted by cheering crowds. In his announcement, King Charles praised his mother’s 70-years of service. He promised to continue her legacy.

"May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." WATCH: King Charles III Complete Address on Death of Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/nyiVOfdVmU — CSPAN (@cspan) September 9, 2022

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today,” the new King said.

The Queen will lie in State in Westminster Hall in the coming days. A State funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. It’s reported that the funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage pulled by Royal Navy sailors. The carriage is maintained at HMS Excellent and was last used for Lord Mountbatten's funeral in 1979. pic.twitter.com/aSl2mLRXyo — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) September 9, 2022

The funeral will be attended by global leaders who will join the royal family in remembering her life and service as the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old at the time of her passing. She was the longest reigning British monarch, ruling for over 70 years.