Kimberly Guilfoyle: Forgotten men and women ‘forgotten no more’ under Trump presidency

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:52 PM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle is saying the forgotten men and women of America are “forgotten no more” under President Trump. She added they have their wallets and pocket books to show for it.

The senior campaign adviser made the comments on Friday during an interview, a day after the Trump campaign announced her new role. She and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. will now serve as national chairwomen for the Trump Victory Finance Committee.

Couldn’t be more excited to serve as National Chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee. Working with the finance team this past year has been great—an amazing group of people! We put up YUGE numbers in 2019 and I know we’re all going to keep killing it for POTUS in 2020!!! https://t.co/ziIMDRvNnj — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) January 17, 2020

After stepping into her new role, Guilfoyle said she’s surprised by how eager Americans are to donate to the president’s cause.

“People come up to give checks to the president, they want to have skin in the game,” she said. “They feel engaged in the political process, they want to stand for their president, and that to me was really interesting.”

Guilfoyle added she’ll be focused on securing new donors and getting people out to vote.

